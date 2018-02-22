Ambrosini: ‘AC Milan deserved to beat Juventus’
02 April at 12:30Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini has given his thoughts on the Rossoneri’s 3-1 defeat to Juventus on Saturday night. Here is what he had to say:
“Milan lost the game because they tried to win it. There was a lot of luck involved in Juve’s victory. If there was a team that deserved to win and was better on the pitch then it was Milan.
“Gattuso? His success is no surprise to me, because of his character. I was sure that he could bring out personality and charisma from a team which seemed to be flat. From an emotional point of view, I knew that he could spark a reaction.
“Not everyone expected him to have such a clear idea of how the game should be played. He had a lot to prove in terms of his actual coaching ability. As for the communication side of things, he always speaks in the right way and does not dish out criticism for the sake of it.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
