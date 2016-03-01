Ambrosini: 'AC Milan may need to sell Donnarumma'

Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini has revealed that if the need arises, the rossoneri may have to offload teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.



Milan are currently eighth in the Serie A and the recent 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona did enough to pile further misery onto a club that spent over 150 million on player acquisition this past summer. Ambrosini, who happens to be a Milan legend himself, was recently interviewed about the crisis that is currently bothering his former club. Ambrosini said: “If a need arises, it will become necessary to sell Donnarumma. Then I agree that we would not like to criticize what Raiola is doing.”



He continued: “Against Verona, AC Milan were unlucky. But they also have problems from the point of view of character. There is the risk that players can think of leaving.Gattuso simply has to work with the team, try to find solutions and find the positions of players , as he has done part. “Milan have a tendency to suffer too much, even against Bologna when we won, from a defensive point of view it wasn't working out.”

