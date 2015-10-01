Ambrosini: 'Gattuso doesn't have a lot of experience but he has the right charisma'

AC Milan decided to sack Vincenzo Montella earlier today (after Milan's 0-0 draw versus Torino at the San Siro). The rossoneri had a big summer as Fassone and Mirabelli spent over 200 million euros on new players. Even so, the results have been very deceiving which is why they decided to let Montella go. To replace him, Milan decided to promote primavera coach Rino Gattuso as he will be the club's interim head coach up until the end of this season.



Here is what his former teammate Massimo Ambrosini had to say on the matter in an interview with Sky: "He doesn't have a huge amount of experience as a coach so he will have to adapt quickly. At the same time, Gattuso has a ton of charisma which might compensate for his lack of experience. It is also up to the players to perform...".



Gattuso's first game as a Milan coach will be against Benevento next Sunday as he will surely hope to get a win. Other than helping AC Milan climb back up the Serie A table, Fassone and Mirabelli will surely be hoping that Gattuso can help Milan go far in the Europa league too...

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)