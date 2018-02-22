Former Milan and Italy goalkeeper Marco Amelia has been speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the Partenopei’s goalkeeping situation.



With current number one Pepe Reina departing the San Paolo at the end of the current season to join Milan, Amelia was in no doubt that it would not affect his form; “Seeing Reina in another shirt to Napoli will be strange,” he declared, “but he is a great professional and will give his all to try to win the Scudetto.”



On who he believed could be Reina’s successor in Campania, Amelia chose the player who has been heavily linked with a move, explaining that; “Matteo Perin is a great goalkeeper and is ready to join a club like Napoli.”



The 25-year-old has a current deal at Genoa until 2019 and has been linked with a move away from the port city for several seasons. Once linked with Roma, it seems likely that he could be moving even further south this summer to fill the Spaniard’s shoes.