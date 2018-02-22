"Consigli has been great, Bonaventura struck the ball really well, it would probably have ended up just inside the post," said Amelia.

"Donnarumma? According to me, on shots from distance, he has the wrong posture. The way he supports his legs opens a gap which is slightly too big, therefore he loses some time as he has to push from the right foot, while he could have been aiming towards the ball instead. That's just my idea, working on this can fix the issue," Amelia ended.

Donnarumma's Milan were held to a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo as Politano gave the away side the lead in the second half. Kalinic's strike in the 86th minute wasn't enough for the Rossoneri, although they did come close. However, Consigli was in the way of Bonaventura's attempt.