Amid Real Madrid links, Pochettino criticizes Spurs players

Mauricio Pochettino said his "safe" Tottenham side did not look like a team that wants to win trophies, after Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Newport County.



Harry Kane's 82nd-minute tap-in spared Spurs a total humiliation against the League Two club. For all their progress in three-and-a-half years under Pochettino, Spurs are yet to win a trophy.



“The key for the game was to match them with motivation fight and desire,” he told the media after th match. “We lost every challenge in the first half. It was difficult to play forward, always playing safe.”



"The team didn't show that they really wanted to go to the next round of the FA Cup. That disappointed us a lot because of course the theory is to win trophies. It's easy to talk about that but I think we missed a massive opportunity today, to show that we really want to win some trophies.”



Pochettino has been the subject of increasing rumors that he’s favored to replace unsteady Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.