Dzeko angry at Roma, felt forced to agree to Chelsea move
20 January at 13:30The rumors surrounding his potential move to Chelsea have caused Edin Dzeko a great deal of unrest in recent days. The striker’s status for Sunday’s Inter Milan-Roma match is in doubt as the two sides are closing in on an agreement.
Chelsea is very close to acquiring his teammate Emerson in exchange for 20 million euros, plus bonuses. Antonio Conte wants to add Dzeko in a deal, for which Roma sporting director wants an additional 40-45 million euros. At the moment, Chelsea is only willing to part with 30 million euros for the Bosnian.
As for Dzeko himself, the news of a potential return to the Premier League has upset him and his wife. Only three months ago, anticipating a long stay, the pair purchased a house in the Eternal City. Now, with the volume of rumors around him increasing, the reality that they may have to abruptly abandon their plans has strained his relationship with the Giallorossi.
