Napoli’s imminent new signing Amin Younes believes that the move to the Stadio San Paolo will make him a better player.

While, the 24-year-old Ajax star has not picked up from where he left off last season, but he has scored once and assisted once in nine appearances for the Amsterdam based club. He will look to impress for Napoli, who are set to sign acquire his services this month for a fee in the region of 5 million euros.

The German was interviewed by de Telegraaf about his impending move to the Scudetto challenging Napoli. Younes said: “I am grateful for Ajax and I have done my best for the club. I am still far from the player I want to become and I have taken this opportunity. Napoli did contact my agents, but when the concrete offer came, I started thinking about it.”

He told that he will become a better player at partenopei. He said: “I will have to get used to a new language and a country, but it will be similar to Ajax. I spoke to Sarri and it gave me a feeling that I can find space in this side. The competition does not scare me, it can make me a better player.”

