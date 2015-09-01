An Arsenal and Inter Milan target might leave Juventus before the end of the transfer market, the latest
21 August at 09:15Juventus have had a very active transfer market as they lost a few key defensive stars but at the same time they added a few key offensive weapons too. With Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi arriving, Juventus might decide to let Juan Cuadrado go (especially if Juve also sign Keita). Lazio's Balde Keita is on Juve's radar as Marotta admitted that they are very interested in him.
If the Bianconeri do sign him then Juan Cuadrado will likely be sold as Arsenal and Inter Milan have showed interest in him over the past few weeks (via the Dailystar). Roma are another club who are said to be interested in him as they are still looking to find a Salah replacement. Cuadrado appeared in 45 games for Juve last season as he scored three goals for Allegri's club.
As the transfer summer is coming to an end, Juan Cuadrado's future remains in heavy doubt as it will all depend on Balde Keita and Lazio ...
Go to comments