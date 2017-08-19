An Arsenal and Liverpool target is taken off the transfer market by Psg, the latest
19 August at 19:42Even if PSG acquired Neymar and they are still trying to acquire Monaco's Kylian Mbappé (and Fabinho), it seems like if Inter, Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler isn't going anywhere soon. There had been talks that Draxler might be sold to make room for the new arrivals but according to ESPN (via Metro), he won't be going anywhere as of now. Matuidi recently left PSG and a few strikers might also soon follow him (especially if Mbappé arrives) but it likely won't be Draxler as PSG have decided to keep him. Serge Aurier and Angel Di Maria's futures remain in doubt as many teams have been after them...
The German international appeared in 25 games last season for PSG as he ended up scoring 10 goals in all competitions. The 23 year old has a very bright future ahead as he will now need to find a place within Unai Emery's packed roster...
