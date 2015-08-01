In the most classic version of an ‘unconvincing win’, Italy has overcome Israel 1-0 with a goal from Immobile. Needing three points to stay on route for qualification via playoffs, the game was decisive but not brilliant from the Azzurri. Ventura insisted on staying with the 4-2-4 that failed him in Madrid, and his decision was questionable again as they hit the wall erected by Levy, who has an important cog in the Ben Haim machine. Belotti's and Insigne’s efforts were stalled by Israeli defense, while the men in white did well to force a few saves from Buffon, especially on the Cohen effort.

There were whistles for Ventura’s team at halftime at the Mapei Stadium, who looked struggling once again to convince in this lineup. Italy returned in the second half with much more possession, which resulted in Israel’s retreat in positioning. On a fine combination that resulted in a beautiful service from Candreva, the Italians were finally able to break the score. Immobile’s header put the Azzurri in charge, but that did not keep the Israelis from being dangerous., Twice in the second half through Ben Haim the visitors came close. But in the end Italy dominated possession, though lacking the second goal, they can be relieved after an important victory.

ITALY-ISRAEL 1-0

53’ Immobile