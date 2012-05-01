It came from neither the club, the player, nor the press. The news of Barcelona’s first signing this winter came from none other than Parma and Newcastle legend Faustino Asprilla.While the world may have been surprised by the source, they certainly weren’t surprised to learn that Colombian starlet Yerry Mina was the subject. The defender has been heavily linked to the Blaugrana over the past year, and his signature seemed like a mere formality.