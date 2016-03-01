The difference between last night and that summer’s night in Berlin back in 2015? Juventus retooled, Barca didn’t.

The Catalans started nine of the eleven players who played (and won) that night, and it would have been ten had Sergi Busquets not been suspended. Juventus? Only two, Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci, with Andrea Barzagli coming on in the second half.

Last night’s debacle brought out Barcelona’s greatest weakness: their inability to recycle, to improve by signing new players capable of replacing some of the Catalan legends. Instead, Jeremy Mathieu is ineffective, Javier Mascherano was allowed to plod along in midfield, and Andrè Gomes doesn’t look like a Barcelona player at all.

Despite spending plenty - and admittedly having problems with UEFA - the Catalans haven’t found any player capable of picking up the baton and running with it.

Now, Barcelona can hope for another miraculous comeback. In truth, however, they’d best pray they can build again for the future. The current season may well be spoken for.

Andrea Distaso