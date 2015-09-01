If you had told any Serie A fan 10 years ago that both Milan and Inter would be scrambling to get a spot in the Europa League next season, no doubt you would have been laughed at. But now this is a striking reality of what is facing these two clubs.

​Turning the clock back to 2007, Inter were top of Serie A and running away with the title, while Milan were to be crowned the best in Europe after beating Liverpool 2-1 in Athens. As seasons went on Inter dominated domestically and also won the treble just three years later, whilst Milan also got themselves a Scudetto back in 2011.

​Since then, it has all gone horribly wrong for these two titans of football, with financial troubles and a loss of many great players leaving them as shadows of their former selves.

​However, this season has seen something of a positive change, both clubs being taken over (though Milan’s is in limbo, to say the least) and performing much better. Things finally look on the up. Although it is not as glamorous as a fight for the title, the race for Europe has been exciting and Inter are currently winning it.

After a traumatic start to the season, the Nerazzurri have stabilised themselves since appointing Stefano Pioli last November. In the 22 games he has been in charge Inter have won 15 of them and have kept themselves in 5

Milan, for their part, are just two points behind their great rivals, having only lost just once in their last seven games. This has put them back in the race, and they arguably have an easier run in than Inter. Milan’s squad is young and hungry for success, and their quickly coming of age in what could be a new dynasty for the Rossoneri.

Despite being close to the Nerazzurri, few fans believe - or have even considered - that the Rossoneri can be a danger to them in the race for Europe.

Yet their much-improved form and the strong performances from the likes of Suso could see Milan just beat Inter to the post come May. If there is one thing stopping them, it is their consistency: too many times this season Milan have lost to teams they should have beaten.

As well as this, their current takeover situation looks on the verge of collapsing and the position of Silvio Berlusconi continues to confuse many. This unrest at boardroom level could still impact the team.

The key fixture that will decide the European place it will be on the

15

I feel that Inter are still in a much better place to go on to get a Europa League place – if they keep it up they may get the Champions League. However, Inter struggle against the teams above them, winning only two matches against the top 4. With big games against Lazio and Napoli in addition to the derby, Inter could lose their sport to Milan.

Nevertheless, as the season draws to a close, there is no doubt that both clubs will be battling until the very end. Milan could very easily take this spot but Inter do have more stability about them these days. One thing is for sure, is that these teams need to use this season as a learning experience for them to re-establish themselves as the elite of Italian and European football.



Reece Hainesborough

th place, two points off Lazio in 4th. Along the way Inter have been impressive, beating Atalanta 7-1 in their last home match and also tearing Cagliari to pieces 5-1 in Sardinia. Inter finally look to have turned the page, and are already looking towards a spending spree this summer.th April in the Derby della Maddonnina when the clubs meet for the 218th time. Despite their failings in recent years this fixture is still a battle between these two juggernauts. After an exciting 2-2 draw in the return fixture, no doubt players on both sides will be giving it their all this time around to ensure their side of Milan will play in Europe next season.Haynezy24Reece Hainesborough