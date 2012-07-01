Analysis: Can Zeman keep Pescara up? | Mark Neale

As Pescara prepare to face Chievo, Mark Neale assesses their chances of getting out of the relegation zone courtesy of a Zemiracle…



The standout result from the last round of Serie A was undoubtedly Pescara finally getting their first win on the pitch, beating Genoa 5-0 and precipitating the sacking of Ivan Juric, mere days after their own Massimo Oddo had walked the plank.



The return of Zdenek Zeman to replace Oddo has prompted an immediate reaction, five goals a clean sheet and hope. But is it realistic hope?



Not on paper, that’s for sure: Zeman does not have the players at his disposal that he enjoyed the last time he coached at the Adriatico. This included Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, but changing the formation from Massimo Oddo’s 4-3-2-1 to his preferred 4-3-3 seemed to have suited the team well.



The Bohemian only made two changes to the personnel from the previous week’s defeat to Torino, but the playing style was much improved.



The team’s fitness – something which should not be a problem at this stage – also drew a comment from Zeman after the Genoa game, "We're going to have to work on that aspect a lot.” The players will have to be fit as the chain smoking Czech coach continues to implement his high intensity pressing game, but it seems the squad has already bought into the idea. This sentiment was echoed by Pescara forward Alberto Cerri, "Zeman doesn't say much but when he does speak he's very clear," Cerri said. "He told us to clear our heads and give our all."



One player who certainly benefited from the change was Gianluca Caprari, so far having scored 7 goals this season, including his two goals against Genoa. Zeman can expect more from the former Roma man, not just his goals but his passing ability too. His vision to break the lines like he proved with his pass to Cristiano Biraghi for the second goal against Genoa will fit perfectly into the new system. A system that pushes for vertical passes pinning the opponent close to their own penalty area, “In my football, I try to eliminate pointless things, so for me a horizontal pass is futile, as it’s just loaning each other the ball,” Zeman once said.





The seeds have been sown for a charge towards the only obtainable target which is Empoli, but let us be realistic it is almost an impossible mission. But Zeman has the tools at his disposal to try and recreate the great escape, but like the great man said after the Genoa game "It doesn't depend only on us, it depends on how the others do, too," he continued "We would need the three squads ahead of us to stall and us to leap forward.”



The leap forwards are possible and the last game was proof that after just three days he has started to make those steps, salvation or relegation either way the ride will be fun!





Mark Neale, @Neale_Mark