With the dust from Philippe Coutinho’s titanic move to Barcelona beginning to settle, now is a good time to look beyond the direct impact of his move.The €160 million deal has reverberations that extend far beyond England and Spain. One area of the soccer world that will feel its effects is Italy.Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) explains how the Brazilian’s transfer will affect Serie A teams including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, as well as players like Paulo Dybala and Gerard Deulofeu.