This was the most hotly anticipated Derby d’Italia in years and it didn’t disappoint as both sides gave their all at the Juventus Stadium in a fiercely contested encounter.

Juventus stuck with their all attacking 4-2-3-1 formation with the “5 -star attack” retaining their places following three consecutive victories.





The Nerazzurri on the other hand switched their formation to a 3-4-2-1 in order to gain more control over the Juve attack. It was a move which ultimately didn’t pay off, the inclusion of Gary Medel at the centre of a back three didn’t work; the Chilean struggled to contain Paulo Dybala early on, as the Juve striker forced a strong save from Handanovic and then hit the woodwork.

To be fair, it was always going to be difficult to contain Juventus, especially in their current blistering form but maybe sticking to their tried and trusted 4-2-3-1, which had got them seven consecutive wins would have made life easier.

Joao Mario and Candreva didn’t seem as comfortable in their new respective roles, the Portuguese midfielder did unleash a lethal strike which went just wide and put a nice cross into the box, but he was relatively quiet by his high standards of late.

The Euro 2016 winner was forced to play a more direct game, with less freedom, which ultimately affected the Inter attack.

Candreva, who received an early booking, started in the right wing back role, a position he has played before but which forces him to play more defensive and when on the attack he was rather timid. His substitution before the hour mark wasn’t a surprise.





The biggest attacking threat Pioli had on the park was Ivan Perisic, the Croatian played in some excellent crosses and was keeping the Juve backline on their toes with his positive movement. Unfortunately he was ultimately sent off for dissent at the end as tempers flared in stoppage time.

Captaining Inter in the Derby d’Italia, you would have expected a huge performance from Mauro Icardi, however he failed to deliver and was hardly afforded a decent opportunity by Bonucci and Co.

A massive positive from the loss for Inter fans will be yet another strong performance from new boy Roberto Gagliardini.





The 22 year old was very physical in the midfield as he challenged for every ball and he even had a couple of opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net, with his athletic physique proving tough to contain on set pieces.

Once again he was Inter’s best outfield performer on the night and with Italy coach Gianpiero Ventura in attendance, it looks like he could become a key part of the new Azzurri.

Overall Inter should be very pleased with their performance as it was deserving of at least a point, requiring Juventus to dig deep and it needed an absolute wonder strike from Juan Cuadrado to settle the contest.

Special mention: Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian’s saves were absolutely crucial and kept Inter well and truly in the tie. Surely he is on course at this stage to be Inter’s player of the season.







Ciro Di Baselli