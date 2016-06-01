Juventus’ Italians aren’t going through the best moment. Often credit with contributing a number of Azzurri to the national side,

Gigi Buffon is injured, and Andrea Barzagli is getting old. Chances are that right now, only one-two Italians will be lined up tonight against Roma.

This is quite a way away from the side that lined up 11 Italians against Catania back in February 2012. This is the sign that the team’s policies are changing, too.

But there’s more: only Giorgio Chiellini has a place guaranteed in the starting XI. Rugani has been overtaking by Benatia in the defensive pecking order, and Claudio Marchisio still doesn’t seem to be doing well enough to convince Coach Allegri.

Juventus are still being linked to a number of Italians, sure, (Darmian, Cristante, Barella), but they are looking overseas more and more. Serie A history proves that teams need a core of Italians in order to succeed. So to see only Chiellini and Barzagli tonight is a bit of a shock...



Lorenzo Bettoni, @lorebetto