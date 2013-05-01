Max Allegri looks to have found his Juventus starting XI: but with the likes of Pjanic, Dybala, Higuain and the BBC starting thriving, there’s one mainstay who hasn’t found his place in the Old Lady’s teamsheet.

Max Allegri’s current 4-2-3-1 has Pjanic and Khedira starting in front of the back line, but the Little Prince is not the fixture he used to be there.

The Coach had let it be known that Marchisio’s recovery wouldn’t be an easy one, with ACL tears rarely heal quickly, and certainly not within a year.

Having missed the European Championships, the former talisman has alternated good games with poor ones (Fiorentina) and injuries, the latest incident keeping him out of the game against Lazio.

Juventus are now changing formation, and Marchisio finds himself in a position similar to when Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal had supplanted him at the J Stadium.

We’re sure he has it in him to bounce back, but the road will be long and hard.



@Gianlumin, adapted by @EdoDalmonte