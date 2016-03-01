After AC Milan fell to another disappointing defeat in Serie A at home to Sampdoria, manager Vincenzo Montella was once again philosophical about his team’s performance.









A Luis Muriel penalty in the second half was enough to hand Marco Giampaolo’s man all three points in a game that saw Juraj Kucka start at right back as Milan looked to contend with a new injury in defence. The trio of Andrea Bertolacci, Jose Sosa and Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic started in a midfield three, as Milan looked to try to win their first game in five outings in all competitions. Milan registered 20 shots on target in a game that they dominated in an attacking sense, but it was the visitors who got the all-important winner through Muriel’s well-placed spot-kick totally against the run of play.

Montella admitted after the game that a goal was all that was missing for the Rossoneri. Despite that, he was also of the opinion that his side had improved a lot and was satisfied with the showing with Milan missing a number of players. He explained that; "Numbers speak for themselves. We can say the only thing missing was the goal. The team has improved a lot.”









The former Fiorentina boss expressed happiness at how his side performed and emphasised on how Milan must not lose confidence, despite enduring a tough series of games in all competitions, stating that; “The boys created lots of chances, they moved the ball around quickly, we only didn't manage to find the goal. We played a really good match, despite having lots of players out. Samp was rarely dangerous. Unfortunately, this series of events is going against us, but we mustn't lose our confidence and continue working."

Milan have managed to score just five times in the last five games, which clearly brings to the fore the problems they are facing in front of goal. On that subject, Montella explained that; "Everybody has to improve, including the forwards. We must continue to think positive because goals will come. What's more important is that everyone here shows their dedication."



Currently eighth in the league, five points off the final Champions League berth, Milan face a tricky trip to Bologna on Wednesday as they look to get back on track.

Kaustubh Pandey