Instant Analysis: Montella got it all wrong as Milan will need to improve

Milan had a huge summer as they invested over 200 million euros on incoming new players. In the end, they acquired 11 new players incuding the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, André Silva and Nikola Kalinic. Considering the fact that Milan did not lose an impactful players either (keeping Donnarumma, Romagnoli, Bonaventura and Suso) the pressure is now much higher on them. A heavy defeat to Lazio (their first of the season) does not change much since Montella's club still has to gel up. Even so, this can be viewed as a warning sign as they will have to be better in games to come.



To start things off many important players were not in Milan's starting 11 as Andrea Conti (injury) was out and Calhanoglu, Bonaventura, Romagnoli, André Silva and Nikola Kalinic all started on the bench. This meant that players such as Borini and Montolivo (alongside youngsters like Cutrone and Calabria) started the game for Milan. One has to wonder if Montella could've been a little more aggressive in his starting 11 choices since he was playing against a good team like Lazio.



The rossoneri started the game off well but as time ticked on Lazio started to grow. Unlike Milan, Lazio were able to be clinical as they won a penalty-kick on one of their first attacks of the game. Immobile scored from the spot as he then put Milan in a 2-0 hole moments later with a superb finish (just before the break). Montella should've changed something at half-time but he did not and Lazio came out hungry as they scored two other goals early on in the second half, pretty much ending the game. Montolivo got one back but it was too little too late. Montella was not aggressive enough as Inzaghi made him pay for it. Lazio took advantage of Milan's mistakes as they came away with a deserved 4-1 win.



This will be a game that Milan will have to remember as they go forward. Montella did state that Milan might use a 3 man defense soon which is a very wise idea. Considering they have Bonucci-Musacchio-Romagnoli and since Conti and Rodriguez played last season in a 3 man backline (with Atalanta and Wolfsburg), this should suit Milan much better than his 4-3-3. Bonucci is also a player who is great in a 3 man back-line as he has more room to create plays. This would also allow Milan to be more direct as wingers like Suso, Calhanoglu and Bonaventura would have to be used more centrally. Milan has a ton of potential but they will need time to grow. Hopefully for Milan, the players and Montella will learn from this heavy defeat ...



@Calcionews89