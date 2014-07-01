Inter’s greatest signing in defence may not be Milan Skriniar, but Coach Luciano Spalletti,

Luciano Spalletti’s post-match interview after mauling Fiorentina 3-0 said it all: “I don’t want to concede goals. I’m interested in balance, and that’s why I called up Vecino and Gagliardini, who then pushed forwards to accompany the attack and try to score another goal.

“But that wasn’t useful, because they then didn’t dedicate enough energy to tracking back, they could have exposed the defenders.”

If the Federico Fazio lesson teaches us anything, it’s that Spalletti, who is known for his attacking football, has helped the Nerazzurri’s individuals improve as defenders. Last year, he did it with Federico Fazio, who was a mere reserve (and Marco Andreolli’s, no less) at Seville but became one of the best with the Giallorossi.

This year, he has started well, conceding three goals in eight games, six of which were, admittedly, friendlies. Inter ended last season with 49 goals in the minus column, their worst campaign since the 2012-2013 exercise, where they conceded 57 under Andrea Stramaccioni.

In training, helped by Stefano Martusciello, Spalletti has been tormenting his defenders and midfielders work on every detail: when to pull back, when to apply pressure, how to dump the ball on the central midfielder to launch a counter, or how to look for the centre-forward with the long ball. They started with the simple things, and have ended on tougher things, like body positioning.

In a league where defending is everything, Luciano Spalletti could be the man to rebuild the Nerazzurri into contenders...from the back!

