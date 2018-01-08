Should Roma sell Radja Nainggolan? @KlimbergCalcio explains why Chelsea or Man Utd may be in his future. pic.twitter.com/i38Gn9Vtaq — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) January 6, 2018

Much has been written about Radja Nainggolan’s infamous New Year’s Eve party Instagram video over the past week. He’s since been fined €100,000+ by Roma and has been suspended for today’s match against Atalanta.Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) explains why the time may be right for Monchi to part ways with the unstoppable midfield engine. With Chelsea and Man Utd speculation increasing, find out how Roma can replace his role on the squad.Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)