Ancelotti addresses AC Milan, Italy speculation
04 December at 11:00Carlo Ancelotti, who is still unemployed, spoke to RAI about his current status and future plans. Among the topics he spoke about were his time in Germany, the Italian national team, and where he plans to set up shop for the next chapter in his career.
ON THE POSSIBILITY OF MANAGING THE ITALIAN NATIONAL TEAM:
“I would like to continue to train a club team. The national team? It would be like changing jobs. Italian football has problems and I do not think I can solve them on my own. It's a federation problem.”
ON MANAGING MILAN:
“I never spoke to the new president of Milan. I have not had any contact with the new management. [I don’t know who the true owner is].”
ON ITALIAN FOOTBALL ISSUES:
“We’re not at the top level in Europe anymore. It's an unlucky cycle. Italian football has problems that the federation has to solve. We need to develop children, set rules. and carry out reforms. Facts: Great footballers are not born every day, unfortunately.”
ON CONTACT WITH THE FIGC:
“The FIGC contacted me and I told them the same things. The Federation must focus on the clubs. Italy needs a strong Federation.”
ON HIS IMMEDIATE FUTURE:
“I want to sit still until June and abide by the contract with Bayern.”
