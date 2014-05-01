Ancelotti: "City better than United, Juve will struggle against Tottenham"
31 January at 14:00Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that Man City are better than United and has also told that Tottenham wil make Juventus struggle.
Ancelotti was last managing the Bavarian side but was sacked following their heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. While he has drawn links with multiple clubs and with the Italian national side as well, he is still unemployed.
In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Ancelotti has ranked City above United and has tipped Juventus to struggle against Juventus in the upcoming Champions League clash. He said: "This Juventus is from last season's Champions League final, its their goal. It has played two finals in the last three seasons. Its more difficult to get to the final this time. City is my favorite and are stronger than United. Real in crisis? I don't think so."
"On the field, Juventus always get the results just as its happening now because they have immense defensive solidarity. But with Tottenham, it won't be simple. In Harry Kane, they've got one of the best strikers in the world with Messi, Suarez, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Neymar and Cavani and I would also put Mbappe."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments