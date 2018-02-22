Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’
07 May at 19:31Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti talked to Milan TV ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final.
“I will watch the game with a friend of mine who is living in Canada. He is a true AC Milan fan and we will wear the AC Milan jersey to watch the game. That’s all I can do to support the team.”
“I hope to celebrate on Wednesday night, AC Milan will need to be brave. Fans must follow the team with passion and always support the lads. It’s not an easy situation but they can solve it with a few right signings.”
“Juventus are a tought team to face. They are very strong at the back and I don’t expected them to attack straight away. Juventus defence works very well collectively but they have some problems in the single players.”
Ancelotti did also share a thought for Sir Alex Ferguson: “Everybody in the world of football is sad right now. I know the surgery went well so we hope he will recover well. He is a special person, that’s why everybody is so concerned.”
Go to comments