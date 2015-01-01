Ancelotti defends under-fire former Man United target

Carlo Ancelotti has backed under-fire youngster Renato Sanches.



The Portuguese sensation has failed to either score or provide an assist this season, playing very little since moving from Benfica for an expensive €35 million.



But the former Chelsea, Milan and Real Madrid Coach has stated that the dynamic midfielder isn’t going anywhere this summer, despite his struggles to break into the Bavarians’ first XI.



Also chased by Manchester United at the time, the teenager was coming off a brilliant maiden season at Benfica, emerging as one of Portuguese football’s most promising midfielders.



“Sanches? It’s never easy for a young player to fit into a different culture, with a different style of play,” Ancelotti told the German press ahead of this weekend’s trip to RB Leipzig, who are currently second.



“We need to be patient, and the club is patient. He will be here next season”.



From the gutter to the starts, Sanches became an undisputed starter at Benfica, before making a number of appearances at Euro 2016 for the eventual champions, even scoring in the semi-final against Portugal.

