Arturo Vidal isn’t going to Chelsea, not if Bayern Munich gaffer Carlo Ancelotti has anything to say about it.

“The rumours are absolutely garbage” he told journalists at a press conference

Vidal was

The recent Copa America champion fanned the flames when he iked a link which

The Sun’s reports had the Bundesliga champions asking for at least £40 million for their man, and Chelsea only willing to offer as much as £34m.

The 29-year-old has scored six Bundesliga goals since joining the Bavarian side last summer, but has occasionally flattered to deceive, and failed to live up to the hype.

Vidal had managed 35 goals in four Serie A seasons before then, helping Juventus to four straight titles. Three of those he won with Antonio Conte at the helm.