Bayern Munich-Wolfsburg 2-2 is the first result that opens the sixth match day in the German Bundesliga. The defending champions were looking for three points to overtake Borussia Dortmund, who plays home against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. With a thought already on Wednesday's return to Paris in the Champions League, Ancelotti decided to leave three of his stars on the bench for the Wolfsburg tie, namely Sule, Tolisso and James Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, on the opposing bench, it was Wolfsburg’s new coach Schmidt, who has only just arrived in the place of Jonker. Without the injured Mario Gomez at the center of the attack, the new tactician played Liverpool loanee Origi up front. The hosts struck first through Lewandowski with a penalty and doubled their lead with Robben's goal. The match seemed to be already closed off for Wolfsburg, but in the second half the visitors came back to tie the score at 2-2 thanks to goals from Arnold and Didavi, in the 56th and 83rd minute.

Following the draw, especially after going two goals up, attention now turns to Ancelotti. The Italian tactician did not manage the second half properly, losing two points in the process. Media and fans will look to expose Ancelotti’s decisions regarding the lineup, with the Champions League under a week away.