Ancelotti gives Chelsea, Juve & Inter new hope claiming that Bayern Munich won’t sign Verratti

Marco Verratti will be one of the hottest names in the next summer transfer window. The Italian playmaker’s PSG contract runs until 2021 but his agent has been suggesting that he may decide to leave the Ligue1 giants to move to another club. Donato Di Campli, however, has also claimed that Verratti’s return in Italy is unlikely due to the cost of a possible transfer of the former Pescara star.



Bayern Munich have emerged as one of the possible next destinations for the 24-year-old playmaker but the Bavarians’ boss Carlo Ancelotti has called the Bundesliga giants out of the race to sign him.



​Taking to German media, the Italian tactician has revealed: “Marco is under contract with PSG and will stay there for long time. I haven’t talk to him in the last three months and there are no chances to see him join Bayern Munich. Let’s forget it.”



Carlo Ancelotti’s words give Chelsea, Juventus and Inter new hope as the three European giants are currently the most interested clubs in signing the Italian star next summer although PSG will demand over € 80 million to sign one of the brightest stars of European football.

