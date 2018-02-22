Ancelotti: 'I hope Roma get their revenge against Liverpool'
20 April at 20:10Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his future to the press (via IlBianconero) as he also talked a little bit about Roma. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Future? I would like to coach again yes. It will not only depend on me clearly. If I find the right opportunity and the right project then yes I would be happy to continue my coaching career. Roma will be playing the UCL semi-finals against Liverpool? I didn't play that final, which is why Roma lost (laughing)! That Roma versus Liverpool game surely left a lot of Roma fans disappointed. I once went to Rome to celebrate Bruno Conti's farewell and I said : " Football always gives you the chance to get revenge". I think that this will be their chance to get some revenge against Liverpool. It won't be easy since Liverpool are in great shape and they have a good coach. Even so, Roma did great against Barcelona so they have to keep on dreaming...".
Go to comments