However, this all depends on the outcome of Allegri's meeting with Juventus at the end of the season. The Bianconeri are currently set on a stay for Allegri, as they have full trust in his project. Despite this, Juventus will receive proper confirmation during their meeting with the manager, which could lead to many possibilities.



To date, Juventus have not gone beyond that contact, for several reasons. In fact, Ancelotti is not at the top of the Bianconeri's wish list. The next few weeks will hopefully reveal more, as Carlo already has a staff ready, which possibly could include Pirlo.

Should Allegri decide to leave, then Ancelotti certainly will be on Juventus' wish list. In fact, some weeks ago, contacts took place between the manager and Juventus, where Ancelotti ensured that he only wants to take over a club and not the national team.