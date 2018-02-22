Max Allegri has done a good job with Juventus in the league, winning it for six consecutive seasons. However, despite this, he could be on his way out this summer, having failed to really put Juventus on the map in Europe.

In fact, according to Corriere Della Sera, Carlo Ancelotti could be heading towards a return to Juventus, having been there as manager between 1999-2001. However, for now, this is just an idea as Allegri's departure seems imminent.

Ancelotti was axed by Bayern Munich last year after failing to satisfy the club. Since then, he's been a free agent. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Milan have shown their interest in the manager, with the latter pulling out of the race after extending the contract of Gattuso.