Ancelotti reveals why he’d snub AC Milan return

From the studios of Domenica Sportiva, Carlo Ancelotti discussed a potential return to AC Milan in cold terms: “I have never heard from the new Milan president, I’ve never spoken to him and I have not been in contact with the new management.”



He did speak much more warmly about Juve chief Andrea Agnelli: “I have great admiration for Agnelli. I appreciated my time at Juve, but I cannot go against my past.”



With that, it seems unlikely Carletto will be re-joining the Rossoneri anytime soon. Like several other coaches, he is not convinced by the club’s new ownership and their intentions.



That said, the 58-year-old also rejected the chance to return to San Siro while Silvio Berlusconi was still in charge during the summer of 2016. Vincenzo Montella was appointed instead, and enjoyed a relatively successful first season in charge before being sacked last week after failing to make his new-look side gel as a team.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)