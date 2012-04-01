Ancelotti slams Verratti over proposed Barcelona summer move
25 September at 12:10Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti talked with French paper Le Figaro to share his thoughts on his former club Psg.
The Italian did not have kind words for his compatriot Marco Verratti who pushed to move to Barcelona in the summer but eventually decided to remain at Psg.
“I don’t like what he did and I don’t like this kind of behaviour. I don’t know if he really wanted to leave or if it was only a strategy to get a pay rise.”
Ancelotti coached Verratti in Paris in the 2012/13 campaign before he moved to Real Madrid where he managed to win the 10th Champions League in the history of the Merengues.
Bayern Munich and Psg will face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday night: “They [Psg] have a very different team now. Many investments have been made. I’ll be happy to meet some of my former players like Thiago Silva, Rabiot, Motta, Verratti and Pastore. We were on very good terms and I am still in contact with [Psg owner] Nasser Al-Khelaifi."
