Ancelotti tells Liverpool & AC Milan Bayern Munich star ‘can leave’
26 August at 14:45Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has talked to assembled media ahead of the Bavarians’ league clash against Werder Bremen. The Italian tactician was of course asked his thoughts on the final days of the summer transfer window and, in particular, on the future of Renato Sanches who is being linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan.
The rossoneri have seen their loan bid with option to buy rejected earlier this summer, whilst German papers report Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the talented Portuguese starlet who has been struggling with game time in his first year at the Allianz Stadium.
“Renato knows there is plenty of competition on the middle of the park”, Ancelotti said.
“I’d be very happy if he decides to stay with us but if he eventually decides to leave there would be no problem for me”, the Italian tactician revealed.
