Ancelotti waits for Premier League despite FIGC approach
28 March at 16:15Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is waiting for a call from Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United, despite already being approached by the FIGC, report Corriere dello Sport.
The 58-year-old Ancelotti was sacked as the Bayern Munich boss last year following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Since then, the Italian has drawn links with the vacant hot seat at the helm of the Italian national team, which saw Giampiero Ventura get sacked after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Corriere dello Sport report that while Ancelotti has been approached by FIGC subcomissioner Alessandro Costacurta, who spoke to him directly regarding the availability of the post, Ancelotti has not given a definitive answer as he waits for offers from clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and even Manchester United.
FIGC feel that Ancelotti is the man to take the country forward and help them do well in the EURO 2020, which will be played across 12 countries in Europe. Ancelotti though, still wants a return to the Premier League and would prefer to manage a club like Arsenal, Spurs or United above managing the national team.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments