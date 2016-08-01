Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to return to PSG,

The three-time Champions League winner (two with Milan) is, according to the Mirror, angling for an eventual return to the Premier League, and is willing to wait it out.

A Premier League winner back in 2010 with Chelsea, the former midfielder was sacked the following season after a long run of bad results.

He is also a former Coach of PSG, but was sacked into his second season despite winning a Ligue 1 title, mostly because the football he predicated wasn’t spectacular enough.

Unai Emery is under a lot of pressure right now, and is seen as being on thin ice, especially if Real Madrid were to knock his side out of the Champions League in two weeks’ time.

Yet president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants the Italian in case Emery is made to walk the plank. Who will the Parisians turn to were things to go wrong?