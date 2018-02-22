A new name has emerged in the Arsenal sweepstakes: that of Carlo Ancelotti, a former Premier League winner with Chelsea back in 2010.

The former Milan and Real Madrid has three Champions League titles under his belt, EPL experience… and a desire to return to England!

Arsene Wenger is increasingly under siege after this weekend’s casual shellacking at the hands of Manchester City. The 3-0 loss in the Carabao Cup has, according to the Star, left the Frenchman with three games to save his job.

His side is a massive ten points short of fourth place, which would be synonymous with a second season outside of the Champions League.

Set to face Milan soon, the Gunners may well be picking a new Coach if things continue like this.

Linked first to AC Milan - when Vincenzo Montella was struggling - then the Italian national side, it quickly emerged that the sacked Bayern Munich Coach was willing to bide his time in order to get a prestigious EPL posting - even if it meant waiting another season.