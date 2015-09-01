Ancelotti wants an Italian wonderkid: here is Bayern's plan to anticipate Juventus

It is not a secret that Bayern Munich and Carlo Ancelotti love Marco Verratti of PSG but they aren't the only ones that have their eyes on the Italian wonderkid. According to Bild, it seems like if Verratti is the main objective of Ancelotti for next summer's transfer window.



Juventus and Inter as well as Barcelona, Chelsea (just to name a few) have all been interested in Verratti as Ancelotti would love to beat off the competition. With Xabi Alonso and Lahm potentially leaving the club this summer, Bayern Munich will be looking to inject more talent within their roster. The plan is to act quick and use Ancelotti's presence to try and attract Verratti. PSG are not in need of money as they have been saying that the Italian international wasn't going to leave the club.



Bayern Munich are coming off a disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the Champions league as they lost their first game to los Blancos at the Allianz Arena by a 1-2 score. They will now need to score a few goals in Madrid if they want to progress in the competition.