Raiola: 'Donnarumma? There is still a lot of time....'

Mino Raiola spoke again about his client Gianluigi Donnarumma to Sky Sport as the youngster's contract is set to expire on June 30th 2018. Here is what the Italian super-agent had to say on the matter: " There aren't any problems with Milan concerning Donnarumma. I will not speak about him anymore but I can tell you that there aren't any problems and that there is still al lot of time left. We and Milan are taking our time since we want to make the best decision possible. Let's not forget that Donnarumma still has another year of contract ".



"The new management just arrived so we still have to have discussions since we want to get a clear picture of their new ideas. Montella can go on holidays in peace since the games will soon be over. It is not true that I tried to contact him, I don't even have his phone number. If I want to speak to someone, then I will call Mirabelli".



Milan's final game of this 2016-17 season will occur tomorrow as they take on Cagliari.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)