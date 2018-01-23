Speaking to L’Avenir, Herman Van Holsbeeck said that the Mauves

“Unless there is a huge amount of money, they won’t leave,” he continued.

“We are not going to sell our best players [ he was also talking about Adrien Trebel] when we still have a small chance to win the league.”

The 22-year-old scored five Jupiler League goals last season, and did well enough to earn interest from Milan and Juventus, too.

Assistant manager Stuart Pearce was in Belgium at the weekend to watch Dendoncker perform against Genk.

Dendoncker can play all over midfield, but Anderlecht let it be known in early December that they wouldn’t let him go in January.

West Ham are looking for an attacking midfielder, with Joao Mario of Inter another option.

“have not received any offers” for the Milan and Atletico Madrid target.