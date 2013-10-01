Leander Dendoncker. The 22-year-old was reportedly one of boss Ronald Koeman’s top summer priorities but according to

Everton have suffered a blow in their quest to sign highly-rated Anderlecht midfielder. The 22-year-old was reportedly one of boss Ronald Koeman’s top summer priorities but according to The Sun , the Belgian champions have told the Toffees to back off in their pursuit.

Dendoncker is under contract at the Parc Astrid until 2020 and is valued at around £15M but the club’s chief executive Herman van Holsbeeck has stated that; “We are going to hold on to Dendoncker. Half the Premier League's clubs want to sign him. But if we want a good base to our team next season it's vital to keep Leander. With the money we'll get from being in the Champions League we can build a team around him.”



He went on to explain that; “Youri Tielemans, Kara Mbodji and Frank Acheampong will leave us this summer - but we absolutely want to keep all our other players."



In a recent interview, Dendoncker hinted that he would love to go to England to continue his career stating that; “The Premier League is a fantastic competition, but I am not there yet”, before adding that; “Playing in the Champions League is the highest level you can go as a footballer, and you don't just pass up the chance."