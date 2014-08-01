Andre Gomes left out of Barcelona's squad for Eibar

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been left out of the club's matchday squad for their next La Liga game against Eibar.



The 24-year-old Portuguese star has continuously failed to settle into the side since he joined in the summer of 2016 under the tutelage of former manager Luis Enrique. The former Valencia man has made only four starts in the La Liga this season, making seven appearances from the bench as well. He has neither assisted or scored.



As per Marca, Andre Gomes has not been included in Barcelona squad that has traveled to Eibar ahead of the club's league clash later today. This is the second consecutive game in which Gomes hasn't been picked in the 18-man list as despite having started the Copa del Rey second leg against Valencia, he wasn't picked up for the previous league against Getafe as well.



The news would certainly come as music for Tottenham and Juventus, who are said to be potential suitors for the midfielder.



Gerard Pique has returned to the side following a knee injury and Ousmane Dembele too has been included in the list.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)