André Villas Boas 'eternally grateful' to José Mourinho

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and Porto manager André Villas Boas was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport speaking about a wide variety of things ahead of his debut in Dakar.



Villas Boas remembered his time as one of José Mourinho's staff at Inter stating that: "I have amazing memories from Inter. The Serie A was very competitive and as a coach I learned a lot tactically. I am still in contact with some people at the club."



Villas Boas was then asked about his relationship with Mourinho: "I have learned so much from him and I will remain grateful to him for all my life. He knows this. It is only normal that at a certain point our different paths go in separate ways."



The former Porto manager was asked what he thought about this season's Inter stating that: "Spalletti has made important changes. The internal problems seem resolved and there is a harmony around the club that one has not seen in years. Now is the moment to tale advantage of this balance."



In conclusion Villas Boas was asked about his future stating that: "I am in contact with some clubs in Europe but I am in now hurry. I can see some chances in Brazil and Japan too."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)