Andre Villas Boas offers Dani Alves €10m-a-year to move to China
23 January at 13:39Shanghai SIGP boss Andre Villas Boas is tempting Juventus right-back to move to China in January and has offered the former Barcelona star € 10 million-a-year to move to the Far East before the current transfer window shuts.
Dani Alves joined Juventus as a free agent last summer and his contract with the Serie A giants runs until 2018.
According to a report of France Football, however, Shanghai SIPG are not the only Chinese Super League club interested in welcoming the services of one of the best right-backs in the world in the last ten years.
Hebei Fortune and Tianjin Quanjian are also interested in signing the experienced defender who is currently out of action with a fibula injury and should return to action in February.
Dani Alves spent eight years at Barcelona becoming one of the most iconic players in the history of the Nou Camp hierarchy as he registered 391 games with the blaugrana winning something like 25 trophies.
Share on