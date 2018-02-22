Andrea Barzagli discusses the importance of the Milan vs Juventus game
30 March at 20:16We are close to seeing Milan face off against Juventus. It is a very important match and comes during a difficult period for the Bianconeri.
And it also brings about the last nine games for the Scudetto.
Andrea Barzagli said: ‘’ It will not be an easy race. It will be especially special game for Leonardo Bonucci. It will be the first time that Bonucci plays against his former-team-mates. Players who he left last summer and has yet to meet since.
The wait is there for both him and the fans and he should get a positive reception.
Juventus are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and will be looking to strengthen their lead at the top of the table over second placed Napoli.
Meanwhile Milan are currently in 6th place on the standings with 50 points from 28 games and will be looking to strengthen their challenge for a place in the Europa League next season.
Go to comments