Andrea Pirlo reveals his favourite Juventus goal
15 February at 22:00Former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo has revealed the best goal he scored with the bianconeri.
Juventus will be playing a crucial away Derby della Mole on Sunday and Pirlo believes he scored his best goal against the granata.
Pirlo netted a late winner in the home derby played on the 30th of November 2014. Juventus had been held to 1-1 draw by Torino but an absolute magic long-range shot by the Maestro stunned Torino and helped Juventus to take the three points home.
“It was great to score that goal. We were reduced to ten men and the game was almost finished. It is special to score such goal in a derby. It’s definitely my favourite Juventus goal", Pirlo told Juventus TV.
Pirlo retired from football in December and is now waiting to take his next steps in football. The Italy International won two Champions League and one World Cup in his outstanding career.
He played for Brescia, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and New York FC.
