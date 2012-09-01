Andrea Pirlo reveals why he left AC Milan to join Juventus

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about the reasons why he decided to move to Juventus from AC Milan in summer 2011.

“I had had some problems with Allegri because I had been injured for four months. When I returned to action the team was going well and it was difficult for him to change system. We won the league that year but my contract was expiring and I wanted to change after ten years.”



“I knew and I wanted to prove I was still a top player, I needed something else.”



“I knew Juventus wanted to return to the top of Italian and European football. They had a new stadium and a great, motivated board. Juventus was the best choice for me.”



​Pirlo was also asked to name his heir: “I think nobody in modern football has my same style. There a re alot of very good players, Verratti is also very good but he’s a different player, he’s not a ‘regista’ like me. Gagliardini is also very good but he has a different role too.”



As for his former teammates, Pirlo said: “Maldini is definitely the one with the biggest personality while Buffon is the best goalkeeper I’ve ever faced. I’m always in touch with him, we play together since we are 15.”

