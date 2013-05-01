Andrea Pirlo’s son to have trial with Juventus
22 January at 09:50The son of Andrea Pirlo is set to have a trial with Juventus in the coming weeks, Il Corriere di Torino (via Ilbianconero) reports.
Niccolò Pirlo, 15, is a promising and talented centre midfielder who could join the Old Lady’s U15 squad. “He is similar to me, he has technical skills but not as much grit”, Pirlo has recently said about his son.
Pirlo’s son is currently contracted with Pecetto, a non-professional club from the province of Turin. Yesterday his team lost against Sant’Ignazio sport but Niccolò Pirlo was the best player on the pitch.
According to reports his father Andrea was watching him whilst a few meters away from them, in a close-by football pitch Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici was watching his son Lorenzo, 9, playing for the ‘Pulcini’ of Sisport.
Paratici and Pirlo talked about Niccolò’s possible trial with Juventus yesterday although the Old Lady had already requested Pirlo lo let his son have a trial with them.
Niccolò Pirlo will have his trial trainings with Juve in the coming months and, if successful, he will then join the U-16 squad starting from next season.
